Coldwell Banker celebrates achievements during Roadshow

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Staff and agents from the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties’ Steamboat Springs office attended the fifth annual Roadshow at The Steamboat Grand. The event featured guest speakers Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes, of the HGTV show “Mountain Mamas,” and several agents received awards for their performance during 2019.

Alicia Doolin received The Distinctive Angel award, presented to the agent who gives of themselves and positively impacts the community. Cole Helberg was recognized as Rookie of the Year, an award given to the new agent who had the highest adjusted gross commission income in the office in their first year with the company.

Team Yazbeck was named the Top Team of the Year, as the team with the highest adjusted gross commission income. Edwin Johnson received the Salesperson of the Year award, presented to the agent with the highest adjusted gross commission income in each branch.