Cold injury at Steamboat Lake: The Record for Saturday, June 6

Saturday, June 6, 2020

6:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear call in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive, near Rita Valentine Park.

12:07 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a fall in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.

1:16 p.m. Officers received a vehicle complaint at Ski Time Square Drive and Mount Werner Circle.

3:15 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:42 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a cold injury at Steamboat Lake State Park marina.

5:04 p.m. Offers received an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

9:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a firework complaint at Forest Service Road 488 and Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

10:31 p.m. Deputies and Steamboat firefighters were called to investigate smoke in the 31900 block of Ashland Path.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

