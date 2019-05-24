Cold case drug deal: The Record for Thursday, May 23, 2019

Thursday, May 23, 2019

2:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers checked on a suspicious vehicle idling outside a residence in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The people inside were just waiting to pick up their friend.

3:37 a.m. Officers were called about a bear that got into an unsecured dumpster in the 3300 block of Covey Circle.

7:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 13 along Routt County Road 33.

8:59 a.m. A resident called police about a camper someone had parked on his property in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

11:07 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a call about an aspen tree that fell on a power line in the 600 block of Retreat Place, with smoke pluming from the electrical wires.

12:03 p.m. A woman called police to report what she believed was a drug deal in an alley in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers had trouble following up because the incident occurred several days ago.

3:30 p.m. Officers received a report of someone who fueled up their vehicle without paying at a gas station in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The person who allegedly stole the gas was actually an employee of the business and was fueling up a company vehicle, which didn’t require payment.

7:46 p.m. Someone dropped off a wallet at the Police Department, which they found at Eighth and Oak streets.

11:37 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check at a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail. A man staying there had locked himself in his room and wouldn’t let anyone check on him. Officers convinced him to open the door and ensured he was OK.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.