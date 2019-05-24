Cold case drug deal: The Record for Thursday, May 23, 2019
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers checked on a suspicious vehicle idling outside a residence in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The people inside were just waiting to pick up their friend.
3:37 a.m. Officers were called about a bear that got into an unsecured dumpster in the 3300 block of Covey Circle.
7:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 13 along Routt County Road 33.
8:59 a.m. A resident called police about a camper someone had parked on his property in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.
11:07 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a call about an aspen tree that fell on a power line in the 600 block of Retreat Place, with smoke pluming from the electrical wires.
12:03 p.m. A woman called police to report what she believed was a drug deal in an alley in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers had trouble following up because the incident occurred several days ago.
3:30 p.m. Officers received a report of someone who fueled up their vehicle without paying at a gas station in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The person who allegedly stole the gas was actually an employee of the business and was fueling up a company vehicle, which didn’t require payment.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
7:46 p.m. Someone dropped off a wallet at the Police Department, which they found at Eighth and Oak streets.
11:37 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check at a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail. A man staying there had locked himself in his room and wouldn’t let anyone check on him. Officers convinced him to open the door and ensured he was OK.
Total incidents: 60
- Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.