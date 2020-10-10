Colby only Routt County runner to qualify for state cross country

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Soroco High School senior Alex Colby is the only cross country runner from Routt County going to the state cross country championships next weekend.

Trying to limit the number of people at the state venue, the Colorado High School Activities Association made it harder to qualify for state by limiting the number of teams and individuals to move on at each level.

Colby didn’t want to leave anything up to chance. He ran his best-ever time, 17 minutes and 35 seconds, good for third in the 2A Region 4 Championships in Delta on Friday.

“Alex ran like a beast,” said Soroco head coach Matt Mayer. “Everybody except for one had their personal best (time) for the season.”

Matt Sullivan and Spencer Ashley were the next-best Soroco finishers, cracking the 20-minute mark to earn 32nd and 34th.

The Rams girls nearly qualified as a team, but were just four points out of fourth place. Larhae Whaley was the first Soroco runner to cross the line, earning 20th with a time of 22:58. She was followed by Lexi VandenBurg who ran the race in 23:11, more than a minute faster than her previous personal-best time.

Kayedence Bruner finished right behind VandenBurg in 25th while Eden Mayer and Skyler Clark both finished in the top 40.

Although the ladies were shy of qualifying, Matt Mayer was pleased with their performances.

“When they’re running ’til they puke and they run their personal bests, I can’t ask much more,” he said.

So, Colby will be the only Ram headed to Colorado Springs on Oct. 17 for the state championships.

For the first time in seven years, the Steamboat Springs High School cross country team didn’t qualify a runner for state.

Only three teams and two individuals from each gender could keep their season alive. A few Sailors fell just short.