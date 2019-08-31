Colby finishes 10th for Soroco boys at Lake County

LEADVILLE — Bringing just four total runners, the Soroco boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Lake County Invitational at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Junior Alex Colby completed the race in 20 minutes, 3.7 seconds, good for 10th.

On the girls side of the meet, sophomore Betsy Veilleux cross the lined in 18th with a time of 24:43.2, just over three minutes behind the winner.

Sophomore Eden Mayer took 32nd with a time of 27:21.2, while freshman Trinity Delto clocked in at 30:28, earning 48th.

Neither Rams squad fielded a full team and, therefore, didn’t accumulate a team score.

Lake County Invitational

Colorado Mountain College – Leadville

Boys top three team scores: 1, Green Mountain 56. 2, Longmont 63. 3, Bayfield 78.

Individual top three: 1, Grahm Tuohy-Gaydos, Green Mountain, 17:32.50. 2, Connor McCormick, Longmont, 18:19. 3, Elco Garcia, Bayfield, 18:49.2.

Soroco finishers: 10, Alex Colby 20:03.7.

Girls top three team scores: 1, D’Evelyn 39. 2, Green Mountain 46. 3, Buena Vista 85.

Individual top three: 1, Eliana Thompson, D’Evelyn, 21:32.90. 2, Kasey Klocek, Green Mountain, 22:01.5. 3, Mary Cate Golden, Green Mountain, 22:36.

Soroco finishers: 18, Betsy Veilleux 24:43.2. 32, Eden Mayer 27:21.2. 48, Trinity Delto 30:28.