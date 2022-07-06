Coffee with Your Co-op starts July 13 in Clark

Leaders at Yampa Valley Electric Association are inviting community members to stop by one of several new Coffee with Your Co-op offerings, starting July 13 at the Clark Store and then on July 20 at Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary in Hayden.

The informal events will be from 8-10 a.m. Wednesdays and offer a time for co-op members to discuss their interests and concerns with YVEA leadership and board of directors’ district representatives. Future events will be planned across the YVEA service territory including in Craig, Yampa and Steamboat Springs.

“My desire is for our member-owners to feel more connected with their co-op and to know we are working to better serve their needs,” YVEA President and General Manager Steve Johnson said. “I hope our members will carve some time out of their schedules to attend.”

For more, YVEA.com/coffee-your-co-op .