Coffee with Your Co-op returns for 2023
Yampa Valley Electric Association invites the community to stop in to one of its upcoming Coffee with Your Co-op events. The first of these events will be held on July 20 at the Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary in Hayden from 7-9 a.m. The second event will be on August 3 at Crossan’s in Yampa from 7-9 a.m.
“My desire is for our member-owners to feel more connected with their co-op and to know we are working to better serve their needs,” said YVEA President & General Manager Steve Johnson. “This is why I’m inviting our members to come out, grab a coffee, ask questions, and let us get to know you better. I hope our members will carve some time out of their schedules to attend.”
YVEA will host five Coffee with Your Co-op events across its service territory to introduce its team and learn about its members’ needs and interests. Community members can come and go as needed. Events are free of charge. There is no formal agenda or presentation. Members can mix and mingle with the YVEA team and speak to co-op leadership on topics of their choice.
Information about upcoming Coffee with Your Co-op events is at https://www.yvea.com/coffee-your-co-op
