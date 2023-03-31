Coffee with Council to cover 3 big topics
The April edition of Coffee with Council will talk about affordable housing, metro districts and accommodation tax repurposing.
Available members of the Steamboat Springs City Council will talk with attendees for an hour at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, for the event.
Coffee with Council will continue May 4 and June 8 with different topics.
