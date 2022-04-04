Coffee With Cops on Wednesday at Starbucks in Steamboat

The Steamboat Springs Police Department and Starbucks will host their spring edition of Coffee with Cops on Wednesday, April 6.

Police Chief Sherry Burlingame, Commander Jerry Stabile, and other Steamboat police officers will be at the Starbucks on 225 Anglers Drive from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The purpose of the event is to provide the opportunity for residents to engage in two-way dialogues with local law enforcement. The structure of the event is based on the police department’s daily briefing meetings, but with the added presence of members from the community.