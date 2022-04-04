Coffee With Cops on Wednesday at Starbucks in Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Police Department and Starbucks will host their spring edition of Coffee with Cops on Wednesday, April 6.
Police Chief Sherry Burlingame, Commander Jerry Stabile, and other Steamboat police officers will be at the Starbucks on 225 Anglers Drive from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The purpose of the event is to provide the opportunity for residents to engage in two-way dialogues with local law enforcement. The structure of the event is based on the police department’s daily briefing meetings, but with the added presence of members from the community.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Coffee With Cops on Wednesday at Starbucks in Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Police Department and Starbucks will host their spring edition of Coffee with Cops on Wednesday, April 6.