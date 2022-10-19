Coaching business aims to help clients reach professional, personal goals

JJ Egloff started Sleeping Giant Coaching, LLC back in July offering his clients coaching programs to help them reach professional goals in the hospitality business.

Sleeping Giant Coaching/Courtesy

Steamboat Springs resident JJ Egloff has worked in the hospitality business for more than 10 years, and he is hoping to use that experience and his knowledge to help others with his new business Sleeping Giant Coaching.

“I do performance coaching for professionals for their careers and personal lives,” Egloff said. “This all started after a 10-plus year career in hospitality management and the realization of how much help people need in their careers to be happier, be healthier, avoid burnout and learn how to live their best lives.”

Egloff gained his experience as a manager for Simply Steamboat, where he directed operations for maintenance, housekeeping and guest services at Trappeurs Crossing Resort and others. He also was an owner liaison for Mountain Resorts, where he acted as the first point of contact for homeowners living in six different homeowners association. He also worked for Carmel Valley Ranch in California as a food and beverage manager and as assistant outlets manager for the Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

“I realized that the favorite and most fulfilling part of my job in hospitality actually has been coaching my teams, and one day I was like, ‘I can cut out everything except for the coaching and just focus on that.’”

Egloff said his programs are aimed at mid-level management and up, or people who are looking to expand their careers in the hospitality business and gain tools they can use in their current management positions.

“I would describe my client as the type of person who is burned out, maybe overwhelmed and overstressed in their career — which is so prominent these days,” Egloff said. “It is the kind of person whose work is probably impacting them from a health perspective and a happiness perspective.”

Egloff said he meets with clients once a week for an hour either in person or over the phone. His services are based on his client’s needs and can help professionals in their careers and in their personal lives.

“It’s basically a mandatory one-hour meet up per week, and then it’s really kind of customized off of that,” Egloff explained. “The followup and the accountability that I offer, after that, meeting is really determined based on their goals.”

Egloff recalled helping a client with a big real estate presentation earlier this year.

“That week we did a one-hour call, and we established that she needed to do practice runs,” Egloff said. “So we set up two other 30-minute calls throughout the week, and she was able to practice this presentation, so it’s pretty customized.”

The three-month coaching program costs $3,000, and Egloff is focused on helping clients reach their full potential. Egloff said those interested in his services should go to WakenTheGiant.com for more information or to get started with coaching.

“The value comes from every single person in the world can use a coach — everybody out there can strive to be a better version of themselves,” Egloff said. “Most of the time, it’s a lot better done and a lot easier done with somebody at your side that’s holding you accountable and making sure that you’re keeping the promises that you’re making yourself in order to be the person that you want to be. I’m really out there to try to empower people to be that best version of themselves.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.