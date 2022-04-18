CMC’s virtual Sustainability Conference scheduled for Earth Day

Colorado Mountain College’s sustainability studies program will host its sixth sustainability conference from 9 a.m. to noon on Earth Day, April 22.

“Be the Change,” will be accessible via Zoom throughout CMC’s nine-county district and beyond. The conference is free and the public is welcome and encouraged to register and attend.

Matt Hamilton, who spent nearly 14 years with the Aspen Skiing Company’s sustainability department, will provide the keynote address. Hamilton is now the director of corporate sustainability at VF Corporation, one of the largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies in the world, which focuses on socially and environmentally based operations and products.

The conference will also feature CMC President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, who will describe the college’s educational and operational visions regarding sustainability. Additionally, students graduating from the college’s sustainability studies program will give brief research presentations. Following the conference, three CMC campuses — at Vail Valley at Edwards, Steamboat Springs and Spring Valley — will host Earth Day celebrations that will be free and open to the public.

For more, go to ColoradoMtn.edu/SustainabilityConference/ .