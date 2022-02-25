CMC to host information session for businesses interested in hosting internships
Summit Daily
Colorado Mountain College is hosting an information session on Wednesday, March 2, for local businesses, nonprofits and government agencies that are interested in hosting business school interns.
The session is free to attend and will start at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Business leaders will learn how they can create an internship program for students and about ways to become a formal business partner with the college.
The goal of the internship program is to give students the opportunity to apply their education to real work scenarios.
People who are interested in attending the session can sign up by visiting Bit.ly/33eKElR.
