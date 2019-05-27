CMC Steamboat Springs names campus faculty, staff of the year

Colorado Mountain College professor John Saunders

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the 2018-19 academic year, Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs named Dr. John Saunders as the campus’s full-time Faculty of the Year and Tim Opyt as Adjunct Faculty of the Year. Saunders is a professor of outdoor education, and Opyt teaches history.

“Students say that John allows the classroom to be an open space,” said J.C. Norling, associate dean of Academic Affairs at CMC Steamboat Springs, in his nomination of Saunders. “He strives for differing opinions, and everyone’s opinion is valued.”

Laura Egger, an administrative assistant, received the full-time Staff of the Year award, and Nadine Bouchard, an enrollment services assistant, was named the part-time Staff of the Year for the campus.