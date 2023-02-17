CMC Steamboat offering new writing class about finishing your book
Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs is offering a new course, Strategies Behind Writing and Finishing Your Book.
The class is virtual and will be taught by Edith Lynn Hornik-Beer, whose books have been published by Simon & Schuster and Open Road Media. The class runs in eight sessions from 6-7:30 p.m. March 1-10 and will help those wanting to start a book research the prospects of the idea, whether it be fiction or nonfiction, or complete a work in progress.
Registration is $99 and can be found at Community-Education.ColoradoMtn.edu.
