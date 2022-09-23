CMC receives $125,000 from Google to enhance nursing training
Colorado Mountain College recently received a $125,000 grant from Google to support three nursing simulation labs in CMC’s nurse education program at the Spring Valley, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge campuses.
According to a news release, in the same grant cycle, Google also awarded St. Vrain Valley School District in Longmont $125,000 to support the district’s Pathways in Technology Early College High School program.
“Colorado Mountain College’s leadership in addressing the nursing shortage across Colorado communities is critical to our healthcare system,” state Rep. Julie McCluskie said in the release. “I am grateful for Google’s investment in their nursing program and new simulation laboratories, which provide a realistic educational experience for our students and reduces costly travel to distant training sites.”
