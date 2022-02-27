CMC invites local businesses to internship info session
Colorado Mountain College’s School of Business is hosting an information session on Wednesday, March 2, for local businesses, nonprofits and government agencies interested in working with CMC business students.
During the session, business owners and organization representatives can learn what’s involved in creating internship opportunities and becoming a formal CMC industry/community partner. The internship program focuses on creating learning opportunities by applying what students are studying to a work-based environment.
This free session will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/33eKElR to register and receive the Zoom link. For more, contact CMC Professor Robert Cartelli at 970-989-1329 or email schoolofbusiness@coloradomtn.edu.
