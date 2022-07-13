CMC asks business community to complete survey

The Colorado Mountain College School of Business is asking business owners and nonprofit leaders and managers in the college’s 12,000-square-mile district and service area, including Routt County, to complete an online survey.

The survey is designed to help build the college’s business partnerships and generate data regarding business needs. The survey could eventually lead to internship possibilities for CMC students to work with local companies, organizations and small businesses, creating learning opportunities by applying what students are studying to work-based environments.

The CMC School of Business Needs Survey, at coloradomtn.edu/labormarket , should take less than 10 minutes to complete and provides business people a forum to express what is working and what is not regarding employees, training and creating mutually beneficial business and higher education relationships.