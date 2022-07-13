CMC asks business community to complete survey
The Colorado Mountain College School of Business is asking business owners and nonprofit leaders and managers in the college’s 12,000-square-mile district and service area, including Routt County, to complete an online survey.
The survey is designed to help build the college’s business partnerships and generate data regarding business needs. The survey could eventually lead to internship possibilities for CMC students to work with local companies, organizations and small businesses, creating learning opportunities by applying what students are studying to work-based environments.
The CMC School of Business Needs Survey, at coloradomtn.edu/labormarket, should take less than 10 minutes to complete and provides business people a forum to express what is working and what is not regarding employees, training and creating mutually beneficial business and higher education relationships.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User