CMC announces emergency 1-day closure of all campuses, including Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Following the most recent alert from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which states that individuals who live in or have visited Pitkin, Summit, Eagle or Gunnison counties should minimize any social contact, all Colorado Mountain College campuses and Central Services will be closed to students and staff until 6 p.m. Monday, March 16.

The college decided on this one-day closure in order to give leadership time to assess the college’s responses to the state health department alert, which was released late in the day Sunday, March 15. The closure is precautionary only and not in response to known COVID-19 exposure on any CMC campus.

This applies to all Colorado Mountain College campuses and central administrative offices. Essential campus staff working in residential halls and dining halls should report to work on Monday.

Residence halls reopened on Sunday; those students who choose to return to the halls may do so.