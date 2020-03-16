CMC announces emergency 1-day closure of all campuses, including Steamboat
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Following the most recent alert from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which states that individuals who live in or have visited Pitkin, Summit, Eagle or Gunnison counties should minimize any social contact, all Colorado Mountain College campuses and Central Services will be closed to students and staff until 6 p.m. Monday, March 16.
The college decided on this one-day closure in order to give leadership time to assess the college’s responses to the state health department alert, which was released late in the day Sunday, March 15. The closure is precautionary only and not in response to known COVID-19 exposure on any CMC campus.
This applies to all Colorado Mountain College campuses and central administrative offices. Essential campus staff working in residential halls and dining halls should report to work on Monday.
Residence halls reopened on Sunday; those students who choose to return to the halls may do so.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- People who are not sick do not need face masks to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
- Ill people should wear a mask to protect family members or in any scenario where needed to prevent the spread of germs.
