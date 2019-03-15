Clark student joins Concordia University’s production of ‘Harvey’

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ruth Moon of Clark is part of Concordia University's production of "Harvey." The comedic play focuses on Elwood P. Dowd and his best friend Harvey, an imaginary 7-foot-tall rabbit.

“The cast has embraced and enjoyed developing these fun characters and bringing out the humor of the dialogue and staging,” Bryan Moore, associate professor of communication and theater, was quoted as saying in a news release. “It’s a different kind of challenge involving, essentially, an invisible actor, but we are working hard to bring Harvey to the stage, even if you cannot see him.”