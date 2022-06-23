City’s open records requests to be managed with online platform

Starting Monday, June 27, the City of Steamboat Springs will launch an all-in-one platform, NextRequest, to handle open records requests through the Colorado Open Records Act.

According to the city, the new online system will assist in managing, coordinating and fulfilling records requests and enhance how the city handles those requests.

The city clerk’s office will receive information requests via the city’s website portal, which will automatically notify staff when they’ve been assigned a request. As the due date approaches, the software will send a reminder email.

After all the documents are uploaded into CityView, the city clerk can get the documents to requesters who will also be able to track the status of their request through the online portal.

NextRequest also will allow individuals to review previously published requests and documents, so they may be able to find the requested information without submitting a new request.

Criminal justice records and police records will not be available on this platform, as they are independently responsible for maintaining their own records and should be contacted individually.