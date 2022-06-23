City’s open records requests to be managed with online platform
Starting Monday, June 27, the City of Steamboat Springs will launch an all-in-one platform, NextRequest, to handle open records requests through the Colorado Open Records Act.
According to the city, the new online system will assist in managing, coordinating and fulfilling records requests and enhance how the city handles those requests.
The city clerk’s office will receive information requests via the city’s website portal, which will automatically notify staff when they’ve been assigned a request. As the due date approaches, the software will send a reminder email.
After all the documents are uploaded into CityView, the city clerk can get the documents to requesters who will also be able to track the status of their request through the online portal.
NextRequest also will allow individuals to review previously published requests and documents, so they may be able to find the requested information without submitting a new request.
Criminal justice records and police records will not be available on this platform, as they are independently responsible for maintaining their own records and should be contacted individually.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User