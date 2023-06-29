City warns of ongoing fireworks ban

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and the Steamboat Springs Police Department are urging Fourth of July weekend revelers to abide by fireworks laws and heed the ongoing ban of illegal fireworks.

Last year there were an estimated 11,500 fireworks-related injuries and 18,500 fires caused by fireworks and sparklers, according to Fire Chief Chuck Carasoli. It is highly advised to cease any home fireworks operations and cease any use of illegal fireworks altogether.

Non-explosive and non-airborne fireworks are permitted in Steamboat Springs. These small mechanisms have audible or visual results during their combustion, which include but are not limited to ground spinners, torches, sparklers, dipped sticks, toy propellants, tube devices and trick noise makers.

Legal fireworks handling is strictly reserved to individuals age 16 and over.

Exploding or airborne fireworks are illegal across Colorado. These illegal fireworks include but are not limited to firecrackers, rockets (including bottle rockets), roman candles, cherry bombs, and mortars and similar items.

Unlawful use of illegal fireworks is classified as a petty offense and is punishable by up to a $300 fine and/or up to 10 days in jail.