City selects FCI Contractors Inc. for downtown fire station and city hall projects

The City of Steamboat Springs selected FCI Contractors, Inc., a Colorado company with over 40 years of experience, as the general contractor for the new downtown fire station and city hall facilities.

According to Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson, FCI has a long history of working with Davis Architecture/Anderson Halls and Wember teams.

FCI Contractors has worked on more than 350 municipal projects, with over 80 fire station projects for nearly 140 municipal and fire district clients, totaling almost $1.5 billion in construction. The company has strong relationships with local contractors as well.

The firm earned recognition on the Engineering News Record Top 400 Contractor list and was selected by an internal selection team from a pool of finalists after a nationwide request for proposals and qualifications.

FCI and members of the proposed project team recently completed the $45 million Sleeping Giant School for the Steamboat Springs School District, in addition to several other projects for the Steamboat Springs School District, Routt County and the Yampa Valley Airport.

A community engagement campaign will accompany the design, pre-construction and construction processes.