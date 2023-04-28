City seeks requests for Emerald Mountain outfitters
Steamboat Springs’ commercial-use policy for Emerald Mountain its second year of existence, and the city is seeking request for qualifications for outfitters.
Those looking to host lessons, clinics or tours on Emerald Mountain may apply with a business plan detailing their requested use, experience, trail etiquette education plan and more. Permits will be renewed for three-year terms.
The number of permits will be limited to two running-walking-hiking outfitters between May and October. November through April, up to two snowshoe outfitters, one fat biking and two backcountry ski and snowboard outfitters may be permitted.
To apply visit, bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cityofsteamboatsprings.
