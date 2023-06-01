City seeks input on Civic Plaza design concepts

Design concepts for the new Civic Plaza, funded by the Colorado MainStreet program, were recently shared with the community during two open houses, and the city now seeks additional input from the broader community.

“The two open houses yielded incredible insights and perspectives on the two plans and what was important from each concept to incorporate into the final design,” said Winnie DelliQuadri, city special projects and intergovernmental services manager, in a news release. “We would like to hear from more folks across the community on the space that will hopefully become a central gathering place.”

The new Civic Plaza will be on 10th Street between Oak Street and the alley.

Ayers Associates, the landscape architect on the project, has partnered with Landmark Consulting, a local civil engineering firm, to present two design concepts based on initial input from a diverse group of stakeholders. The formalized plan provides the foundation for the vision for the public space that ties together Centennial Hall with the new fire station and city hall.

The two designs can be viewed and commented on at EngageSteamboat.net . In addition to the plans, boards show existing utilities, site circulation and cultural and environmental context.

Both concepts are arranged around a central path through the plaza that blends rotating or permanent art installations, multiple seating options, and natural and geographic references. Natural materials and landscaping that would be used are shown in both designs.

The Civic Plaza is envisioned as a space where city staff and the public can stop to make a call, step outside to have an informal meeting or eat lunch. In addition to the daily municipal functions, the plaza would accommodate public gatherings and other programmed uses.