City sales tax collection continues to see decrease in April

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — City sales and use tax collection continued its decline in April, coming in about 26% less than in 2019, according to a report released by the city of Steamboat Springs.

The city took in just over $1 million in April. Nearly all retail sectors were down during the month, with the biggest losses coming from the lodging, restaurants and sporting goods sectors. Similar to March, grocery stores and liquor stores saw an increase.

Sales tax collection continues to see a decrease due to impacts from COVID-19, with year-to-date collection about 7% less than the same period last year.

Collections in April represent about 5% of the city’s annual collections.

While all geographical areas saw a decrease, the areas where sales taxes are collected that showed the largest decrease were the mountain and downtown areas.

Monies collected from the 1% tax on accommodations within the city saw almost a 90% decrease in April compared with the same period in 2019. Those funds are primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year is dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

Building use tax, used to fund capital projects for the city, netted $67,977 in April, a decrease of about 35% over 2019. This tax fluctuates depending upon building permits issued, use tax audits completed and the size and number of developments in the city.

