City sales tax collected from liquor sales see decrease in November compared to previous year

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Liquor sales tax collection in the city of Steamboat Springs took a dive in November when compared to the previous year period, according to the city’s most recent sales and use tax report.

Sales taxes collected from liquor sales saw a 15.5% decrease in November, going from almost $70,000 collected in November 2018 to just under $59,000 in November 2019.

While that category saw a decrease, the city’s overall sales and use tax collected showed an increase of 5.05% in November 2019 compared to the previous year period. A total of $1,680,704 was collected by the city during the month. The month has represented about 6% of total annual collections for the past five years, according to the city.

What’s the sales tax? A breakdown of the sales tax in Steamboat Springs. City of Steamboat Springs sales tax: 4%

School tax: 0.5%

State of Colorado: 2.9%

Routt County: 1% Total combined tax rate: 8.4%

The greatest increases from the same month in 2018 came from taxes collected in the marijuana — a 13.5% increase — and miscellaneous retail — a near 10% increase — categories. Marijuana sales taxes brought in $39,237.

Notable increases in collections by area were 16% for the regional area and 9% for the mountain area, two areas that have continued to show increases this winter season.

Bryce Martin

From January through November 2019, the city collected $24,324,173 in sales tax, which is 8.05% more than the same period in 2018.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.