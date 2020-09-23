City reports ‘significant’ water line break
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Some water customers in the Steamboat Water District may be experiencing water service interruptions due to a water line break, which city officials describe as “significant.”
Temporary water main repairs have been made, and water should start to flow again to impacted areas. People who notice discoloration in their water when it is restored should turn on cold water for at least 30 minutes to clear the pipes. The city is advising people not to use warm or hot water to flush the system.
Contact City Water at 970-871-6303 with questions.
