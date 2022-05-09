City: Remember outdoor watering is only allowed on certain days

Steamboat city officials are reminding residents about the city’s outdoor watering schedule.

With the changing seasons, Steamboat Springs city officials are reminding residents outdoor watering is limited to three times per week.

Currently, around 30% of the community’s treated water supply is applied outdoors to lawns and gardens, according to the city.

With that in mind, potable water used for outdoor watering is permitted between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m., and watering days are based on the last number of a customer’s address.

Residents whose address ends in an even number are permitted to water on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays, while those with addresses ending in odd numbers are allowed to water on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Outdoor watering is prohibited on Wednesdays.

Landscape companies, property managers, and individual customers must set sprinkler systems to comply with the schedule. Exceptions to this watering schedule vary slightly between the city and water districts, and residents can look up specifics on their water provider’s website.

To report to report water waste, the city has set up an online form at http://www.SteamboatSprings.net/FormCenter/Water-23/Report-Waste-Water-308 .