City plans to start paving and striping Steamboat roads next week

Construction crews pave roads in Steamboat Springs. The city plans to start its annual road paving and striping on Monday, May 16.

Next week, the City of Steamboat Springs Streets Division plans to start its annual paving and striping project, tentatively scheduled to start Monday, May 16.

Paving is expected to continue until mid-June, followed by striping which will begin the second or third week in June and should finish just a few days later, weather dependent.

Delays and detours may be encountered during the project. Weather may also cause delays and rescheduling that may affect the timeline of the project.

The annual plan had to be downscaled because of rising costs and a limited number of companies willing to work in the area, according to Streets Supervisor Tom Martindale.

“We had to shorten the paving program by a lot,” said Martindale, who added costs have gone up by about 40%. “We just pick out streets and go until the money runs out.”

The contract was awarded to United Companies, a Cement Roadstone Holdings (CRH) company that has done work in the Steamboat Springs area before, including paving on Central Park Drive several years ago and an award-winning project on US Highway 40 at West Rabbit Ears Pass.

Crews plan to remove over 27,000 square yards of 2-inch top layers of asphalt through a process called “milling.” They will also mill about 22,000 square yards of 3-inch top layers, totaling about 50,000 square yards of new road pavement altogether. In total, they plan to apply around 7,000 tons of asphalt.

Streets scheduled to be re-paved or receive surface treatment 13th Street (Lincoln Avenue to bridge) Anthony’s Circle Homestead Court Manitou Avenue North Steamboat Blvd (Fish Creek Falls Road to Meadowbrook Circle) Old West Alley (west side of 11th Street) Park Court Pine Street (Seventh to Ninth streets) Pitkin Street South Anglers Drive (to tracks) Steamboat Blvd (Whitewater Ln to Aspen Wood Dr)

To Provide added protection against the wear and tear of heavy traffic, 13th Street will receive a 3-inch layer of fresh asphalt while the rest of the streets will receive a standard 2-inch re-pavement.

After paving, crews will begin striping street lines. According to Martindale, the city contracts out striping of the yellow and white lines in the medians and turning lanes, which can cause difficulties when scheduling striping because it needs to be done while the contractor is still in town, otherwise it is much more expensive to get the companies back in town for more work.

Crosswalks, turn arrows and parking lanes are handled in-house and typically take months to finish all of them, but that work is already being done around town.

United Companies expects to finish striping in two days after paving, but that could change because of weather or other factors.

As to why some streets don’t have any stripes at all, such as the two-lane roundabout on Mt. Werner Road and Steamboat Boulevard, it’s because street lines wear out fast in Steamboat due to snowplows. Crews try their best to stripe during the hot months of summer, otherwise the paint doesn’t bond to the asphalt as well.

The new roundabout on Mt. Werner Road, for example, had its stripes painted last fall when it was cold, and according to Martindale, those street lines were mostly gone by the end of December. Those lines will be repainted in June after the new paving is done.

There is a technique of carving out recesses into the asphalt to minimize friction between the painted lines and the snowplows, “but those are much more expensive,” Martindale said.

