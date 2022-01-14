City opens one outdoor sheet, but still waiting on second
Officials with the city of Steamboat Springs are planning to open one of the two outdoor sheets of ice at Howelsen Hill at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
The second sheet is not quite ready, and people are asked to stay off it until the second sheet officially opens. Starting Sunday, Jan. 16, the open sheet of ice will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily.
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
City opens one outdoor sheet, but still waiting on second
Officials with the city of Steamboat Springs are planning to open one of the two outdoor sheets of ice at Howelsen Hill at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.