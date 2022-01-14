City opens one outdoor sheet, but still waiting on second

The City of Steamboat Springs plans to open one of two sheets of outdoor ice at 5 pm Saturday.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Officials with the city of Steamboat Springs are planning to open one of the two outdoor sheets of ice at Howelsen Hill at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

The second sheet is not quite ready, and people are asked to stay off it until the second sheet officially opens. Starting Sunday, Jan. 16, the open sheet of ice will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

