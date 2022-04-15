City officials plan construction work next week

Steamboat Springs is planning some construction work that’s about to kick up with the warmer weather.

According to the city, the work will include Mt. Werner Road and the Steamboat Boulevard roundabout, in addition to another project at Mt. Werner Circle and Eagleridge Drive.

During the week of Monday, April 18, work on the Mt. Werner and Steamboat Boulevard roundabout will resume. The work will include the installation of irrigation systems, landscaping and a sidewalk along the north side of Mt. Werner Road to connect Montview Lane with Pine Grove Road. This is a continuation of work that began in 2021. The project is expected to be completed late-June.

Mt. Werner Road should continue to stay open but a single-lane closure is expected.

Weather permitting, the Complete Streets project at Mt. Werner Circle and Eagleridge Drive will begin Monday, April 18. The project promises a new public sidewalk adjacent to the Knoll Parking Lot, connecting the parking lot to nearby sidewalks. The project also promises improved lighting and landscaping.

There will be a single-lane road closure of Mt. Werner Circle near the project. The westbound lane will be closed starting Monday and continue until early June.

Work will then shift south, requiring a closure of the eastbound lane of Mt. Werner Circle between Eagleridge Drive and Après Ski Way from early June to mid-July.