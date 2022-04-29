City offers tips for right-of-way construction

The city of Steamboat Springs is offering tips for homeowners and contractors for cleaning, landscaping and improvement projects.

Large landscape materials such as berms, trees and boulders are restricted from being placed within 10-15 feet of the street or within 15 feet of fire hydrants, according to city code.

The right-of-way area (ROW) is typically 30 feet from the centerline street. The ROW area is used for utility line installation and snow storage. The city is not responsible for damage taking place within those boundaries.

Permits to operate within the ROW are required. They are issued May 1 to Nov. 1. Permits are made available through the Streets Superintendent at the Public Works shop, 850 Critter Court.