City offers guidance on flood preparedness

The Yampa River surpassed 700 cubic feet per second this week. While that is below the median daily average, the waterway may continue to increase as snow melts and as the area receives more precipitation.

The Yampa River generally peaks in late May to early June, but Burgess Creek, Butcherknife Creek, Soda Creek, Spring Creek and Walton Creek can peak much earlier, according to the city of Steamboat Springs.

The city also shared precautionary measures for preventing damage from high water and flooding:

• Remove Firewood, outdoor furniture, landscape debris etc. from the vicinity of the waterway to prevent blockages of culverts and drainages.

• Purchase flood insurance. There is typically a 30-day waiting period after buying insurance before it goes into effect.

• Follow weather forecasts and take precautions

• If living in a frequently flooded area, keep sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and other materials on hand

People can call Bob Keenan, the city’s floodplain manager, at 970-871-8260 for flood mitigation questions or to see if your property is within the FEMA designated floodplain or floodway.

Sand and sandbags can be procured from the Streets Division on a case-by-case basis and need to be filled and placed by the homeowner. Call 970-879-1807 during office hours or 970-879-1144 after hours to request sand and sandbags.

