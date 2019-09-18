City of Steamboat’s July sales tax revenue up 5% over last year

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — City sales and use tax collection in July saw a slight increase when compared to the previous year, according to a report released by the city.

The city took in just over $2.4 million in July, representing a 5.02% increase from 2018. The greatest increases during the month came in the construction, miscellaneous retail and marijuana categories. The liquor and sporting goods tax categories were the only two to see a decrease.

What’s the sales tax? A breakdown of the sales tax in Steamboat Springs. City of Steamboat Springs sales tax: 4%

School tax: .5%

State of Colorado: 2.9%

Routt County: 1% Total combined tax rate: 8.4%

Collections in July represent 9% of the city’s annual collections. So far in 2019, the city has collected almost $16.4 million in sales taxes, an increase of about 7.31% compared to the same period last year.

Notable sales tax gains in July 2019 were seen from the regional and West Steamboat geographical regions.

