City of Steamboat Springs to observe Juneteenth by closing city offices Monday

On Monday, Steamboat Springs will for the first time observe Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

“Steamboat Springs and the entire Yampa Valley is stronger because of the collective sum of our experiences,” City Manager Gary Suiter said in a news release. “Juneteenth is a day to reflect on racism, inclusion, and diversity and how we can all work to ensure everyone feels welcome in our community.”

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, and Colorado officially designated the day the following year when Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law. This year, Steamboat city offices will be closed Monday in recognition of the holiday.

Juneteenth has been celebrated by Black Americans for decades and dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union Army troops marched to Galveston, Texas, and freed the last enslaved Black Americans.

According to the city, Buffalo Soldiers — some of them likely former enslaved persons — scouted the area around Steamboat Springs in 1879 and engaged with the Ute Tribe in the Battle of Milk Creek.

Additionally, Daisy Anderson is among the most famous Black Americans to call Routt County home, and she was also one of the last living widows of a former American Civil war soldier and enslaved person. Anderson lived for nearly 60 years in Strawberry Park, farming and running the Rushing Water Inn, and later publishing a personal memoir, lecturing and writing poetry.