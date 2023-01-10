City of Steamboat Springs plans IT systems outage Friday afternoon

The City of Steamboat Springs is conducting information technology work on its computing infrastructure on Friday, Jan. 13, which will result in a planned server outage from 1-5 p.m.

The maintenance project, specifically targeting the city’s IP and storage networking, requires shutting down several servers and ancillary components, rendering systems like the CityView Public Portal unavailable.

“We’ve been planning the work for some time and the process should only take a few hours to complete,” said Information Technology Manager Kent Immenschuh. “However, during this time, some online programs such as CityView and GIS mapping will not be available.”

If the work runs longer, the city will communicate the estimated extension duration. Otherwise, residents should expect services to return as scheduled.

With the outage in mind, the Routt County Building Department plans to perform all city inspections, as well as process any new permit applications and reviews between 7 a.m. and noon on Friday. Inspections will be unavailable until Tuesday, Jan. 17, as city and county offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.