City of Steamboat Springs offers Christmas tree recycling

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The city of Steamboat Springs will once again offer free Christmas tree recycling. Residents can safely dispose of their natural Christmas trees in the northwest corner of the Howelsen Ice Arena parking lot starting Wednesday, Dec. 26 and continuing through Jan. 31.

Trees can be dropped off seven days a week from sunrise to sunset. Tinsel, ornaments and lights should be removed from the trees, and wreathes are not accepted. The trees will be turned into mulch, which will be made available to residents on a first-come, first-serve basis in the spring and used in city parks.