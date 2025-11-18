City of Steamboat Springs celebrates installation of new Southern Ute Tribe sculpture

The city of Steamboat Springs, Steamboat Creates and artists from the Southern Ute Tribe celebrated the installation of the third public art piece, called “The Bear Dancers,” in Civic Plaza earlier this month.

Created by Southern Ute artist Oreland Joe Sr. through the city’s public art program, the work represents the shared heritage of the Yampa Valley’s Ute Tribal and Indigenous associations. Joe Sr. is world-renowned for his work in stone and bronze sculptures.

“The city recognizes that the Ute people have stewarded the land, water, plants and wildlife of the Yampa Valley since time immemorial,” said Deputy City Manager Kelly Romero-Heaney, in a statement. “As a municipal government, we are committed to expanding our role in connecting with the Ute Tribal Nations through government-to-government and community engagement to facilitate open dialogue.”

The work seeks to not only document history and share stories of the past, but also serve as a physical medium that brings people from different backgrounds together to promote a shared interpretation of unique cultural traditions, states a news release.

“The acquisition of ‘The Bear Dancers’ provides an opportunity for the city and its residents to connect in meaningful ways with the Yampa Valley’s Ute heritage and people,” continues the statement.

“The Bear Dancers” symbolizes the end of a long winter and celebrates spring. City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Joe Sr. completed the sculpture “The Bear Dancers” in honor of the annual celebration shared by all three Ute Tribal Nations. Carved from Indiana limestone, the sculpture depicts male and female Southern Ute Tribal members participating in the traditional Bear Dance.

The Bear Dance is celebrated in late spring to mark the changing of the seasons and originates from a Ute story of two brothers who encountered a bear dancing and clawing at a tree.

The story states that the bear taught one of his brothers the dance and its accompanying songs to share with his people. Honoring the bear’s spirit as a symbol of strength and respect, the Bear Dance serves as a communal celebration of renewal after the long winter.