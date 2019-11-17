City of Steamboat sees increase in September sales tax

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — City sales and use tax collection in September were over $100,000 more than the previous year, according to a report released by the city.

The city of Steamboat Springs took in just over $2.1 million in September, representing a 7.62% increase from 2018. The largest increases during the month came in the construction/home improvement and marijuana sectors.

What’s the sales tax? A breakdown of the sales tax in Steamboat Springs. City of Steamboat Springs sales tax: 4%

School tax: 0.5%

State of Colorado: 2.9%

Routt County: 1% Total combined tax rate: 8.4%

Collections in September represent 8% of the city’s annual collections. So far in 2019, the city has collected nearly $21 million in sales taxes, an increase of about 7.83% compared to the same period last year.

The geographical areas where sales taxes are collected that showed an increase in September were from the regional Steamboat area and West Steamboat.

