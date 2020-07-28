City of Steamboat eyes 2-lane roundabout on Mount Werner Road

A rendering of the roundabout at Mount Werner Road and Steamboat Boulevard that the city of Steamboat Springs is proposing to build in 2021.

Courtesy illustration

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The city of Steamboat Springs is proposing a roundabout at the intersection of Mount Werner Road and Steamboat Boulevard. The project, which is currently in the design phase and wouldn’t be constructed until 2021, carries a $4 million price tag.

“We’ve seen the effects of installing traffic features at Après Ski Way and Ski Time Square,” said Project Manager and Public Works Engineer Danny Paul in a news release. “This project will significantly enhance safety and define travel lanes for all users immediately but also has an eye for the future.”

The project will feature two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane that could be expanded to two lanes if traffic increases warrant it. It will be the first two-lane roundabout of its kind in Steamboat.

According to Paul, the roundabout has been appropriately sized to perform well even during Steamboat’s busiest winter weekends.

The project also will include replacement of an existing drainage pipe to accommodate the 100-year flood, construction of new sidewalks, landscaping beautification and street and pedestrian lighting.

Final design and construction are subject to approval by the Steamboat Springs City Council and the Steamboat Springs Redevelopment Authority through adoption of the 2020 budget.

Information about the project and the opportunity to offer public comment can be accessed at engagesteamboat.net/roundabout.