City of Steamboat experiencing internet issues

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 2:35 p.m.

2:35 p.m. – All internet services previously out have been resolved as of 2 p.m. CityView is now available, according to the city.

Original story – The city of Steamboat Springs is experiencing internet issues that have been affecting certain city services such as City View, since early Friday, Dec. 2, according to Communications Manager Mike Lane.

The city’s IT team is working to resolve the issues and updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

A Routt County news release encouraged people to call the Building Department at 970-870-5566 if they had a scheduled inspection for Friday. Unfortunately, they cannot except new applications or licenses and cannot perform reviews on current applications.