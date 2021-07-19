City of Steamboat begins design efforts to extend Core Trail west





The city of Steamboat Springs has contracted with SGM Engineers to complete design work for extending the Yampa River Core Trail west of the current pedestrian network. Plans are expected to be complete by spring 2023.

As part of the initial design phase, crews will be conducting a survey of the proposed route and U.S. Highway 40 crossing. Flaggers will hold and alternate traffic approaching the highway in the area of the proposed crossing near the entrance to Sleepy Bear mobile home park from 6 p.m. to dark Tuesday and Wednesday.

“No construction funding has yet been identified, and it will likely require multiple project partners to realize this effort that extends outside of the city limits,” said City Engineer Ben Beall in a news release. “Strategically, we may be required to separate the project into two or more phases to segment work and cost based on funding availability, including future grant opportunities.”

The project would extend concrete sidewalk from Snow Bowl Plaza to the city-owned Fournier parcel, where it would intersect a shared use path that would run from the Fournier parcel along the KOA campground and go under U.S. 40 near the Sleepy Bear entrance via a pedestrian underpass. At this point, the trail would transition from concrete to soft surface and would run from U.S. 40 north and then west to connect to Routt County Road 42 near the Silver Spur neighborhood.

The design includes multimodal facilities, totaling 2.17 miles, linking residents in the neighborhoods on the west side of Steamboat to the overall pedestrian and trail network. The design includes approximately 800 feet of 8-foot hard surface sidewalk, 2,750 feet of 10-foot-wide hard surface Core Trail with 3-foot soft surface trail edge along U.S. 40, 8,000 feet of soft surface trail and a separated grade crossing of the state highway.

The project includes extensive property owner coordination, consideration of wildlife and wetland mitigation and/or enhancement and eventual plans to widen U.S. 40.

Currently, the project has received two grants. One $200,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation Multimodal Options Fund and a $75,000 GOCO State Trails Grant through Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Match requirements for the two grants are funded by revenue from the city’s accommodations tax.