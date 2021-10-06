City lifts commercial, voluntary closure of Yampa River after nearly 3 months

After almost exactly three months of closure, Steamboat Springs city officials announced Wednesday afternoon that commercial and voluntary restrictions on the Yampa River will be lifted Thursday.

“It definitely takes a village, or in our case, a community, to protect the health and well-being of the Yampa River,” Parks, Open Space & Trails Manager Craig Robinson said in a news release. “A huge thank you goes out to the entire community for their continued support of our No. 1 natural resource. Everyone’s efforts this past summer are greatly appreciated.”

Recent moisture, colder water temperatures and favorable dissolved oxygen levels, along with less recreation typical of the fall season, led to the river being reopened, according to the city.

The closures on the river were implemented July 8 due to increasing water temperature. Commercial outfitters were restricted from operating on the Yampa, and it was recommended citizens not use it for recreation, such as fishing or tubing. This year marked the fifth consecutive summer that the Yampa River had seen restrictions.

Though despite restrictions being lifted, the city and Colorado Parks and Wildlife request the community still refrain from entering a small stretch of the river at the confluence of Fish Creek due to spawning. The voluntary closure will run roughly 100 feet upstream and 200 feet downstream, as well as up Fish Creek to U.S. Highway 40. Signage will be included in the area to alert people of the closure until it is lifted Oct. 20.

