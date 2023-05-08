City expects to have an opening date for Yampa River Botanic Park soon

There is not a definitive opening date for the Yampa River Botanic Park yet, but the announcement for when the park could open this year is expected to come in the next week or so.

Spencer Powell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Yampa River Botanic Park remains closed after experiencing such a long, snowy winter, but an opening day announcement is expected to come soon.

“Opening day, which will include the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new entrances, will be announced in the next week or so,” Executive Director Jennifer MacNeil said in a Monday, May 8, news release. “The long winter has taken a toll on the park, and staff has some heavy spring cleaning to do before we can welcome our first visitors for the season.”

According to the city, the winter inflicted considerable tree damage that needs to be trimmed and cleaned up. Also, snowmelt is making for muddy areas that hamper cleanup efforts, and park signage damaged by snow is being repaired as well. Still, staff and additional park volunteers are stepping up to get everything in tip-top shape for when the park is ready to open.

However, the heavy snowpack across the park has delayed construction for the two new entrances. Contractors are back on site for the first time this spring, and installation work at both entrances is currently blocking public access.

“Even if everything else was ready to go, we can’t really open without the new entrances being completed,” MacNeil said. “Even through it’s taking a bit longer for opening day to come, it will definitely be worth it.”

Several events are scheduled for the summer including Yoga on the Green, Music on the Green, Stories in the Garden, Fairy Garden House Contest on June 9, Lulie Crawford’s Wildflowers and Watercolors on June 13, Garden Conservancy’s Open Days and Piknik Theatre.

In addition, the garden’s signature event, Passport Through the Park, is set for June 17.

The botanic park is free and open to the public from dawn to dusk from May through October. For more, go to yrbp.org or contact the Yampa River Botanic Park at office@yrbp.org or 970-846-5172.