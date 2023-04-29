City employee dormitory approved by Steamboat planning commission

Renderings depict what the new Steamboat Springs Transit Dormitory building will look like once constructed behind the existing transit building on 13th Street. The building, which could house 32 city employees, was approved by planning commission on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Eric Smith Associates/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs Transit dormitory plan that would house 32 employees was presented to planning commission on Thursday, April 27, and unanimously approved.

The proposed building would be two stories, built into the hillside behind, or south, of the existing transit building off of 13th Street. The first floor would have six double-occupancy rooms and a shared kitchen and living space, as well as bathrooms, storage, and laundry. The second floor would have 10 double-occupancy rooms, bathrooms and shared kitchen and living spaces.

At full capacity, the 16 rooms could house 32 people. During the winter, the city expects transit employees and bus drivers to utilize the building, while parks and recreation seasonal employees could use it during the summer.

The city has been looking for solutions to staffing struggles and have been seeking spots for long-term housing for years, identifying the parcel behind the transit building as a viable option in July 2021.

Dormitory-style housing is a limited use in an industrial zone, meaning it’s viewed by-right so long as it meets the standards. Since the project met all standards, staff recommended approval by the commission.

Commissioners had few questions about the project, as applicant Eric Smith Associates was requesting no variances.

There were some concerns about having enough parking, but the eight spots provided with the new building met the necessary standards and Smith assured the commissioners that if a greater need were to arise, they could stripe more spots on the massive paved area between the existing building and the new one.

Commissioners were also curious if the 16 rooms were expected to be filled and Smith said the city is “anticipating full occupancy.”

