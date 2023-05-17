City crews pull all-nighter to fix water main break in Steamboat Springs
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 18.
A water main break in Riverside Plaza has left businesses without water Wednesday afternoon, May 17, according to the city of Steamboat Springs.
City crews pulled an all-nighter and as of 7 a.m., service was restored to nearby businesses.
