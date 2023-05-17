City crews respond to water main break in Steamboat Springs
A water main break in Riverside Plaza has left businesses without water, according to the city of Steamboat Springs.
City crews are responding and will dig this evening to determine the exact location of the leak and hopefully have it fixed by morning.
