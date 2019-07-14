City Council FYI: The power of partnership

Kathi Meyer

Courtesy Photo

One of the first things I did after I was elected to council four years ago was to tour all the city facilities including the Steamboat Springs Police Department at 840 Yampa St. I had heard about the overcrowding conditions but thought that it was just normal grumbling.

As Cmdr. Jerry Stabile escorted me through the building, he stopped and introduced me to one of his supervisors who smiled and shook my hand from her desk which was literally in a broom closet. It was then and there that I decided that we could do better.

Fast forward to 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, when city and county officials will cut the ribbon on our new Combined Law Enforcement Facility located on a public safety campus that includes the Routt County Justice Center and Jail.

The facility is a ground breaking partnership between the city and county that includes approximately 27,000 square feet of state-of-the-art public safety facility and becomes the new headquarters for the Steamboat Springs Police Department, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and the Routt County 911 Emergency Center.

All the more amazing is that the facility came in on time and on budget in a time of rapidly escalating costs and labor shortages. This team effort between elected officials, a dedicated citizens committee, city and county senior management, the talented architects at Steamboat Architectural Associates and the hard working folks at Calcon Constructors took place over 2 years and more than 150 meetings.

Even the State of Colorado took notice of our collaborative efforts and awarded the project a $1 million grant through the Department of Local Affairs.

So I invite the community to join us, if not for the ribbon cutting, then tour the facility from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and meet the men and women whose job it is to protect and keep us safe. Because some day when something bad threatens our safety, we will have the comfort to know that no matter the color of the uniform, whether it be navy blue or grey, we will have all hands on deck working to support each other and our entire community.

Kathi Meyer is president pro tem of the Steamboat Springs City Council.