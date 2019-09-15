City Council FYI: Council reflections

Heather Sloop

Late summer and fall bring going back to school; family routines; a time of order, reflection and promise. So many of us can finally breathe and plan for the months ahead. Those of us in Steamboat Springs City Council do a bit of this, as well. This is the time of year where budgets are discussed and long range capital planning takes place, along with establishing goals for the city.

As we come into the election season, I am honored to serve another four-year term on City Council. I believe this council is collectively very progressive and capable of accomplishing much of what has been brought to us.

I have gone through my four years of notes to reflect on what we have done. The list I’ve comprised is not complete, but it has a great deal for all of us to be proud of. Some may disagree, but the power of democracy is present in Steamboat Springs, and I am proud to be a part of it.

Joint Use Agreement with Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club for winter use of Howelsen Hill

Bag Free in the Boat — the plastic bag ban

Combined Law Enforcement Facility completion

Downtown Improvement Plan

Off-leash dog areas in the parks and along the river

Arnold Barn relocation

Parks & Recreation Master Plan adopted

West Steamboat Neighborhoods

Howelsen Hill soil stabilization study

Ski Free Sundays

Downtown Signalization Improvement

Roundabouts at Central Park and Steamboat Resort area

Community Development Code rewrite

Fish Creek underpass

Road median improvements

Asset management for pavement budget increase, taking care of our roads

Iron Horse sale

Keep marijuana status quo

Leadership changes: City manager, city attorney, planning, general services, public works, chief of police, public relations

Fire bond on ballot

Council accessibility with Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market, coffee with council events, radio show and Steamboat Pilot & Today articles

We also made some hard decisions which came with scrutiny. These are what make City Council want to continue to do the hard work. As we continue to yearn for the best for the city, sometimes it comes at a higher price.

Lost the Igloo, which has yet to be replaced

The second sheet of ice failed to gain the funding to continue

Community housing policy has been taken off the books

1125 Lincoln was overturned

Parks & Rec special district fell silent

As we look toward the future, City Council will discuss, plan and take the deep dive on new topics and policies across a wide range of issues. Here is a glimpse of what I anticipate is ahead in the next year or two: bears, sustainability waste policy, downtown fire station, new Howelsen Hill chairlift, West Lincoln Park playground, Mount Werner/U.S. Highway 40 roundabout, West Water Storage Tank, Triple Crown negotiations, 2A funding sunset and future, Crawford Barn relocation, Bustang and Snowstang service, community housing policies and transportation/transit funding.

My hope is that you, as a community, will stay engaged and will continue to reach out to any or all of us on Council. It is a pleasure and an honor to serve, and I thank you for your support.

Heather Sloop serves on the Steamboat Springs City Council for District III.