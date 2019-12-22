City Council FYI: Better than we found it

Lisel Petis

Many people say what makes Steamboat Springs so special is its people. And while I truly believe that, I have also found that the anger and division of the nation on both sides of the political spectrum has somehow polluted the attitudes of many in our local community, too.

While I support people speaking up for what they believe in and being passionate about issues, I think it is time that the community of Steamboat goes back to being kind to our neighbors and working together, so our community can be stronger as a whole.

I have already seen some wonderful acts of kindness during this holiday season, but we need to remember to keep doing these acts throughout the course of the year.

Being kind throughout the year does not mean we always have to agree, but it means when we disagree, we should do so respectfully. Being kind throughout the year does not mean people will never make a mistake or screw up, but when mistakes are made, we should help them correct their error. And being kind throughout the year does not mean we have to live a complete life of altruism, but rather put forward little acts of kindness throughout each day of your year.

I remember when I was a little girl and when I would go camping with my family, my mom would always tell me, we need to leave our campsite a better place than we found it. The same should be true for Steamboat — how can you leave it in a better place than when you found it? I have a couple of suggestions as to ways to make Steamboat better:

Pick up litter, even if it isn’t your own.

Shovel or snowblow your neighbor’s driveway.

Write the supervisor of an employee who did an outstanding job for you.

Help someone carry a heavy load up the stairs.

Leave a kind note in the purse or briefcase of a friend or partner.

Bring cookies or other treats to your favorite business or charity for the employees to share.

Whatever you do, do it this holiday season — and then do it again throughout the whole year in 2020. Let’s leave Steamboat in a better place than when we found it and make others know why Steamboat is so special — because of its people.

Lisel Petis is a member of Steamboat Springs City Council.